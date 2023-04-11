1 child dead, two others hurt after North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police now have a man custody who is accused of shooting three people, killing one on Monday night.

Investigators say 50-year-old Stephen Michael Clare had been fighting with a 28-year-old woman before shooting her twice and then turning the gun on two toddlers, ages 1 and 2.

Police one of the children died, and the two other victims were taken to the hospital.

SAPD says the shooting happened at a home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place around 7 pm, but Clare was arrested at a different home about a mile away.

Two other boys, ages 8 and 11, were also in the home when shots rang out, but they were able to get out safely.

Clare is facing one charge of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.