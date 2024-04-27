KTSA KTSA Logo

1 climber dead, another seriously hurt after 1,000-foot fall on Alaska peak

By Associated Press
April 26, 2024 8:07PM CDT
Share
1 climber dead, another seriously hurt after 1,000-foot fall on Alaska peak
The mountains featured in this image are part of the Alaska Range, captured here in autumn.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A climber is dead and another seriously injured after falling about 1,000 feet (305 meters) while on a steep, technical route on Mount Johnson in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, authorities said Friday.

The fall Thursday night was witnessed by another climbing party, who reported it around 10:45 p.m. and descended to where the climbers had fallen. They confirmed one of the climbers had died and dug a snow cave and tended to the hurt climber, according to a statement from the park.

Early Friday, a rescue helicopter and two mountaineering rangers left Talkeetna, where the park’s mountaineering operations are based. They were able to rescue the injured climber, who was later medevacked for additional care. The helicopter and rangers returned to the mountain later to recover the body of the climber who died but were forced back by deteriorating weather, the statement said. Rangers plan to return when conditions allow, the park said.

The name of the climber who died was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

The fall occurred on a route on the 8,400-foot (2,560-meter) Mount Johnson known as “the Escalator” on the mountain’s southeast face. The route involves navigating steep rock, ice and snow, the park said.

Denali National Park and Preserve is about 240 miles (386 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

More about:
climber
dead
Denali National Park and Preserve
Mount Johnson

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
2

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman shot and killed after attacking Balcones Heights Police Officers
4

San Antonio Police searching for man who reportedly stabbed a woman several times at Northwest Side apartment complex, victim recorded video of the attacker
5

Woman killed in Southeast side shooting identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner