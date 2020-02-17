      Weather Alert

1 dead, 3 hurt after motorcycle gang shootout at Texas bar

Associated Press
Feb 17, 2020 @ 5:22am
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) – One person has been killed and three others injured following a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs at a bar in Midland Texas.

The Midland Police Department says officers were called to Your Place bar at 8:26 p.m. Sunday and discovered four people had been shot, one fatally.

The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, where one was in critical condition.

Police believe multiple suspected gang members were involved. The suspects were last seen heading westbound toward Odessa.

