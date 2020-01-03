      Weather Alert

1 dead, 3 hurt in ‘stabbing incident’ in downtown Austin

Associated Press
Jan 3, 2020 @ 10:37am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emergency officials say one person was killed and three others hurt in a reported “stabbing incident” in downtown Austin, Texas.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody Friday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two others were being treated on the scene.

Police say “no other known suspects are outstanding” but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect was among the injured or what led to the stabbings.

