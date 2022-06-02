Teen driver dead, 6 injured in accident on Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A two vehicle accident near the University of Texas at San Antonio left one person dead and six others injured.
The San Antonio Express-News reports the accident happened in the 6300 block of West Hausman Road around 12:30 p.m.
Police said five juveniles were in a black sedan that was traveling west on Hausman when a gold SUV pulled out of a Northside ISD parking lot. The driver of the sedan, a juvenile, reportedly died at the scene of the accident.
Three other juvenile passengers were transported to area hospitals and two were listed in stable condition, according to police. One of the juveniles was treated at the scene. The two occupants of the gold SUV were adults and were also reportedly transported to area hospitals.
Officials said they are trying to determine which vehicle was at fault, how fast the vehicles were traveling and whether the juveniles are NISD students.