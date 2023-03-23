1 dead, hostages rescued after multiday standoff in Houston, FBI says

The agency released few details in a statement Thursday morning, saying only that “during the course of a multi-day law enforcement operation to rescue hostages, FBI agents were involved in an agent-involved shooting” in Houston.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many hostages there were or how many people were involved in the incident. All of the hostages were safely rescued, the bureau said, and no FBI agents were injured. The FBI was working with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

The bureau said there is no threat to public safety, but people were asked to avoid the area. The bureau’s Evidence Response Team was expected to remain on site for several hours to process the scene. An internal FBI team will review the agent-involved shooting.

The FBI said no further details will be provided at this time “in the interest of protecting the investigation’s integrity.”