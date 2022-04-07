1 hospitalized after fire damages a home on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A young girl is in the hospital after fire caused significant damage to a home on San Antonio’s West side.
Firefighters got the call at 3 A.M. from the 100 block of C Street.
Heavy smoke and flames had already done serious damage to the home when crews arrived but they were able to put the flames out quickly.
Three people lived in the home. A 17 year old girl was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the others were not hurt.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but crews on the scene report it may have started in the attic before spreading to the rest of the home.