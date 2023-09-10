1 hurt after shooting triggered by bar fight, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department may have more questions than answers after a man was shot twice on the South Side.

Investigators say the man was shot by a group of people who his brother had been fighting with at a bar, although police do not know which bar the fight took place in.

Police think the group followed the victim’s brother home and pulled up to the 16500 block of Pleasanton Road before firing guns.

Investigators say the suspects were riding in three pickup trucks, but there is no word on any arrests.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gun shot to the leg, and investigators say he was also grazed by a second bullet on his side.

Police say the investigation continues.