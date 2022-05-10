      Weather Alert

1 in 3 fears immigrants influence US elections: AP-NORC poll

Don Morgan
May 10, 2022 @ 5:11am
PHOENIX (AP) – With anti-immigrant rhetoric bubbling over in the leadup to this year’s critical midterm elections, about 1 in 3 U.S. adults believes an effort is underway to replace U.S.-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains.

That’s according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Almost 3 in 10 people expressed concern that more immigration is causing U.S.-born Americans to lose economic, political and cultural influence.

Those views mirror swelling anti-immigrant sentiment espoused on social media and cable TV, with conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson exploiting fears that new arrivals could undermine the native-born population.

