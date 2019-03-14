1 killed, 1 hurt critically in small plane crash near Austin
By Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — One man was killed and another was injured critically when their small plane crashed near an airfield in the suburban hills near Austin.
The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed about 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford said the plane was approaching Lakeway Airpark when it appeared to have clipped a tree and a pole before slamming into the ground.
Radford said one of the men aboard, a Lakeway resident, was airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, were he was in critical but stable condition. The other man, a San Marcos resident, was taken to nearby Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Lakeway, where he died.
The Federal Aviation Administration said its investigators were at the scene and the National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted.

