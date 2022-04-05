1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Seguin park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A violent afternoon in Seguin where one person was killed and a second injured in a shooting Monday.
Police report a 19 year old man and an 18 year old woman were shot at a park located on North Vaughan Avenue at around 2:30 P.M.
The male was brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries but the female, identified as Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.
While police were investigating the shooting, they received another call of shots fired. This time in the 1300 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Nobody was hurt in the second shooting but a residence was struck.
Police say the two shootings are related and they are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123 .
Monday’s deadly shootings are the latest of several Seguin police have responded to in the past two weeks.
Investigators have been able to locate security camera footage from each of the incidents. They report two groups of youths who are targeting each other are responsible for the shootings.