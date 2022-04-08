      Weather Alert

1 killed, another critically injured in ambush on San Antonio’s East side

Don Morgan
Apr 8, 2022 @ 7:08am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people have been shot in an ambush on the East side.

FOX-29 reports it was around 2 A.M. Friday when Police were called to a home on Belmont.

Two people were sitting in a vehicle parked in front of the home when someone started shooting.

Dozens of rounds were fired at the car and both people, a man and a woman were hit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

At this point, Police don’t know why the victims were targeted but they are attempting to round up video from nearby security cameras.

The victim’s names haven’t been released.

 

