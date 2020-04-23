5 killed as apparent tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
This image made from video provided by Thomas Marcum shows a tornado seen from State Highway 48 in Durant, Okla., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Thomas Marcum via AP)
MADILL, Okla. (AP) — One person has been killed as an apparent tornado tore through southern Oklahoma.
The storm hit the area around Madill, Oklahoma, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday clusters of severe weather roared through parts of Oklahoma and Texas.
Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney says the person’s body was found about a quarter-mile from a J&I Manufacturing trailer plant just outside Madill.
Chaney said he had no other information about the person who was killed.
Chaney said J&I Manufacturing took a direct hit from the storm. The storm also hit fence wire manufacturer Oklahoma Steel and Wire in Madill.
At least three people were killed when apparent tornado in southeast Texas touched down about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Onalaska, about 75 miles north of Houston.
And a woman was killed on a bridge in Woodworth, Louisiana, 15 miles south of Alexandria, due to the severe weather.
A National Weather Service team will be dispatched to survey damage and to confirm whether the storms were tornadoes.