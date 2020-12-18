      Weather Alert

1 million vaccine doses expected in Texas by year’s end

Associated Press
Dec 17, 2020 @ 6:38pm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says more than 1 million Texans are expected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by the end of the month. Speaking Thursday at a press conference in Austin, the governor said 224,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will be delivered this week in Texas. Next week, the number is expected to grow if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration quickly approves a second vaccine from the drugmaker Moderna. The first doses in Texas are going to front-line health workers. Abbott says he plans to get vaccinated but will do so after health workers go first.

 

