Explosion leaves 1 hurt at Dallas-area paint factory

By Christian Blood
August 7, 2023 9:29AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Garland Police Department is confirming a structure fire at a paint factory just outside of Dallas.

According to reports, there was an explosion at a Sherwin-Williams facility early Monday morning, and at least one person was injured.

Police say the fire is located in the 700 block of South Shiloh Road, but there is no word on the cause of the fire.

Drivers in the area are urged to find an alternate route as traffic delays are expected.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

