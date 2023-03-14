1 person killed when vehicle crashes into 3 stolen horses, Dallas police say

One of the horse riders died at the scene, Dallas police said in a statement . The other two were in stable condition at local hospitals, police said.

All three riders appear to be juveniles, police said, noting that their findings were preliminary and an investigation was ongoing.

One of the horses died at the scene of the crash, police said. Another horse was euthanized by a veterinarian at the scene, and the third horse was injured but expected to survive, police said.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash and wasn’t expected to be charged, police said.

Traffic was shut down in both directions of a section of Interstate 45 after the crash, CBS Texas reports.