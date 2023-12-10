1 severely burned at North Side apartment fire, SAFD

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person living at a North Side apartment complex has severe burns after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the Sunset Canyon Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews were met by heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the three-story structure.

The person who was burned was rescued from one of at least 10 units declared a total loss.

The early indication is that the fire was started by someone cooking, but there is no official word.

This investigation continues.