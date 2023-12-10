KTSA KTSA Logo

1 severely burned at North Side apartment fire, SAFD

By Christian Blood
December 10, 2023 12:27PM CST
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person living at a North Side apartment complex has severe burns after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the Sunset Canyon Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews were met by heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the three-story structure.

The person who was burned was rescued from one of at least 10 units declared a total loss.

The early indication is that the fire was started by someone cooking, but there is no official word.

This investigation continues.

More about:
fire
person
San Antonio fire Department
severe burns
Sunset Canyon Apartments

Popular Posts

1

NWS: Tornado chances drop for San Antonio, Hill Country
2

Castle Hills Police: Hour long chase ends when driver crashes in West Bexar County
3

SAPD Shooting kills 2 at West Side convenience store
4

San Antonio Police: Shooting victim found pinned to stairwell at North Side apartment, search for shooter underway
5

Woman shot dead in Converse, police looking for 2 suspects