1 teen dead, another wounded in shooting near San Antonio playground

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One teenager is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting near a West side playground.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened in the 900 block of Chihuahua Street at around 5 P.M. Sunday.

That’s where two men in a white sedan pulled up and began arguing with an 18 year old female.

They began shooting at the girl, hitting her in the chest.

A 13 year old girl who was nearby was also shot.

The 18 year old was brought to a nearby hospital where she died. The 13 year old was shot in the leg and is at the hospital in stable condition. Their names haven’t been released.

The shooters sped away and police are still looking for them. It’s believed the shooting was gang related.