1 year old baby critically injured as police try to stop a car jacking in Houston
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Houston say a 1 year old baby is in critical condition after the child was shot during an attempted car jacking.
It all began as officers chased a man believed responsible for a burglary along the Sam Houston Parkway.
The man crashed the car and ran to a nearby gas station and tried to steal a woman’s car as she was fueling up.
An officer caught up to the man and ordered him to drop his gun. When he didn’t, the officer shot at the man several times. He died at the scene.
The baby was in the backseat of the car and was grazed by one of the bullets fired by the officer. The child was rushed to a hospital and the baby’s mother wasn’t hurt.
The officer is on administrative duty while an investigation is underway.