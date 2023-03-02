10-foot alligator spotted in Atascosa County, but no plans to relocate

Atascosa County Animal Control

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It was a scene that might be expected in a place like Florida, but not so much in South Texas.

In a post to Facebook, Atascosa County Animal Control posted photos of a 10-foot-long alligator that was resting on the side of the road.

It turns out alligators are common in the area, but the size of this reptile came as a surprise to officers who found it along FM 140 near US 281.

Officials are reminding anyone who comes across the alligator not to go near it given the deceptive speed and agility these animals possess.

The alligator was directed to a local pond and there are no plans to relocate it.