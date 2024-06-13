10-month-old baby dead in Frio County, investigation underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Frio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the death of a 10-month-old baby girl.

Nylah Gonzales was found non-responsive after a call came in from her mother while she was driving to Frio Regional Hospital on June 5, 2024. Life-saving measures were taken by EMS personnel before Nylah was airlifted to San Antonio, but she later died.

Believing the death to be suspicious due to some of the baby’s injuries, deputies launched an investigation.

The baby’s mother, Celine Torres of Kerrville was taken in for questioning, along with her boyfriend, Deion Salazar of Pearsall.

NEWS 4 SA says a subsequent search turned up 100 grams of cocaine and other narcotics at a home. The evidence was tied to Salazar, and he is now facing drug charges.

The cause of Nylah’s death remains unknown, and further discussions are pending with the Medical Examiner.