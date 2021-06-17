10 people hospitalized after jumping from second floor of a burning building in Helotes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several people were brought to a hospital this morning when they jumped out of a burning home in Helotes.
The fire was called in from a home on Dublin Road shortly before 7 A.M. and flames were shooting out of a second floor window when firefighters arrived.
10 people, 5 adults and 5 children were in the home. They all escaped the burning building but all were brought to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.