10 year old injured in accidental shooting at a San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating the accidental shooting of a 10 year old boy at a Southwest Side apartment.
The shooting took place in an apartment on South Hamilton Avenue at around 10 P.M. Monday.
Two boys were playing with a gun and it fired.
Police arrived and found the 10 year old with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital and is recovering from surgery.
Another boy, who is said to be 15 years old is a person of interest in the shooting.
Police are still looking for him and the weapon.