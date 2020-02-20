      Weather Alert

10 year old struck and killed by SUV as she rode her bike to school

Don Morgan
Feb 20, 2020 @ 10:59am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A tragedy on the far West Side where a 10 year old girl was killed after she was hit by a vehicle as she rode her bike to school.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the girl lost control of her bike and ended up in traffic near Rim Rock Valley and Ranch View east.

The girl was struck by an oncoming S-U-V.

She was brought to University Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The girl was a student at Kallison Elementary and her name hasn’t been released.

Northside ISD Officials say counselors are at the school for students and staff.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the S-U-V and the investigation continues.

