      Weather Alert

100 Years of KTSA: Sonny Melendrez

Dennis Foley
Jul 12, 2022 @ 3:04pm

KTSA’s Trey Ware chats with former KTSA personality Sonny Melendrez about his time at KTSA.

Popular Posts
Deputies find more than $550,000 worth of cocaine in San Antonio apartment, truck
San Antonio man dies after firework explodes on his head
Taco Cabana responds to viral video showing rats in kitchen
18 year old dies after she was hit by a car on San Antonio's East side
15 year old dies in crash while attempting to get away from New Braunfels Police
Connect With Us Listen To Us On