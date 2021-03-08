10,000 COVID-19 vaccine reservations to open Monday at the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Ten-thousand COVID-19 vaccine reservations are scheduled to become available at the Alamodome Monday evening.
Appointments for first dose Pfizer vaccine doses will be available starting at 6 pm Monday, March 8th on the Metro Health COVID-19 vaccine registration website. Individuals who don’t have access to the internet, you can call 311 option 8 for assistance with registration.
The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is vaccinating eligible individuals in Phase 1A and 1B, which include healthcare workers, EMS providers, home health workers, long-term care staff residents of long-term care facilities and people over the age of 65 and people over 16 with chronic health conditions.
School and childcare personnel also are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Texas. Proper ID is required for these individuals to receive their vaccine. This group includes those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, head start programs, licensed childcare providers, school bus drivers, and family care providers.