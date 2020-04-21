1,029 coronavirus cases in San Antonio, 28 Bexar County inmates have tested positive
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg has announced 1,029 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll remains unchanged at 39. Eighty-one patients are in hospitals, and 25 are on ventilators.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff reports 8 more inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 28. Two are in a hospital and the rest are in the infirmary at the Bexar County Jail.
He says the jail is getting a large supply of masks so that inmates will have better access to clean masks more often. Wolff said last week that inmates were having to wear the same masks for two or three days before they could get new ones. There currently are about 3,000 prisoners at the Bexar County Jail.
Dr. Barbara Taylor, associate professor of infectious disease at University Health System, is leading the Health Transition Team which will guide the city and the county out of social distancing restrictions in the future.
“Our number 1 priority is to protect human life. However, we know that health and economic well-being are tightly linked , and that severe economic hardship undermines the health of our community as much as any disease,” said Taylor.
She said they’ll come up with guidance by April 27.
Members of the Economic Transition Team, which will work with the health team, will be announced tomorrow.