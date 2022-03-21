10th Annual San Antonio Book Festival author lineup revealed

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Book Festival’s author lineup was revealed on Monday.
The 10th annual event will take place May 21st in person at the Central Library and Southwest School of Art from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free, family friendly and open to the public.
The event will kick-off with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. featuring special poetry performances by Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson and Naomi Shihab Nye.
There will be author presentations, panel discussions, book sales and signing in addition to children and teen activities. Food trucks will be available.
The detailed schedule of events will be released in April.
Event organizers said SABF will feature San Antonio authors including former Mayor of San Antonio Phil Hardberger, promoting his photography book Phil Hardberger Park: A Story in Photographs; Katie Gutierrez with her debut suspense novel, More Than You’ll Ever Know; and Judge Nelson Wolff with his latest book, The Mayor and the Judge: The Inside Story of the War Against COVID.
“The 2022 SABF will bring together a wide variety of authors from across Texas and the nation, including notable award-winning writers like Jericho Brown, winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in poetry with The Tradition; Sandra Cisneros whose career spans four decades and includes works like The House on Mango Street, Marita, I Remember You and more; novelist Julia Glass (Vigil Harbor), who previously won the National Book Award for Fiction for her book Three Junes; and Emma Straub, the New York Times–bestselling author of The Vacationers and All Adults Here, will also join the festival this year to promote her latest novel This Time Tomorrow,” SAFB said in a press release.
You can see the full author line-up at sabookfestival.org/meet-the-authors.