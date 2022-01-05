      Weather Alert

11 arrested for their involvement in a scam involving RBFCU ATM’s

Don Morgan
Jan 5, 2022 @ 6:27am
Photo: Guadalupe County Sheriff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A crime ring targeting local ATM’s has been broken up.

After a two year investigation involving several area law enforcement agencies, 11 people connected to the scheme have been arrested.

Investigators say they would create a new account at Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union then deposit counterfeit checks. After withdrawing the funds from RBFCU ATM’s, they would report fraudulent activity on their accounts and try to get the credit union to reimburse them.

The scam worked to the tune of $80,000.

The 11 people who have been arrested are:

Donell Garfield Sauls

Angelina Alfaro

Jessie Rodriguez

Jabari Durham

Ryan D. Hull

Enrique Gomez

Kiana Casas

Jordan Spence

Pernell Riley

Kassandra Hall

Anthony McGruder

Police are still looking for a 12th individual believed to be a person of interest in the case.

Photo: Guadalupe County Sheriff

If you recognize the man or know where he is, contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.

TAGS
RBFCU ATM scam San Antonio
Popular Posts
Volunteers find bag of bones amid search for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl
San Antonio Police Officer suspended for texting woman he met while responding to a call
Midwest grocery chain cites H-E-B as reason to not expand to Texas
Woman shot while driving on northeast San Antonio Interstate 35 frontage road
San Antonio sees nearly three-fold increase in COVID-19 cases
Connect With Us Listen To Us On