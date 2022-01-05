11 arrested for their involvement in a scam involving RBFCU ATM’s

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A crime ring targeting local ATM’s has been broken up.
After a two year investigation involving several area law enforcement agencies, 11 people connected to the scheme have been arrested.
Investigators say they would create a new account at Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union then deposit counterfeit checks. After withdrawing the funds from RBFCU ATM’s, they would report fraudulent activity on their accounts and try to get the credit union to reimburse them.
The scam worked to the tune of $80,000.
The 11 people who have been arrested are:
Donell Garfield Sauls
Angelina Alfaro
Jessie Rodriguez
Jabari Durham
Ryan D. Hull
Enrique Gomez
Kiana Casas
Jordan Spence
Pernell Riley
Kassandra Hall
Anthony McGruder
Police are still looking for a 12th individual believed to be a person of interest in the case.
If you recognize the man or know where he is, contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.