      Weather Alert

11 killed in shooting attacks on 2 bars in Mexico

Associated Press
May 24, 2022 @ 9:26am

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eleven people, eight of them women, were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars in north-central Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

Handwritten signs left at the scenes of the killings suggested the attacks were part of a rivalry between two drug cartels that have been battling for control of Guanajuato state for several years.

Police in the city of Celaya said the attacks occurred late Monday at two bars on the same street. They said 10 of the victims died at the scene, and another was declared dead at a hospital later.

Police confirmed that messages were left at the scene, but did not confirm what they said. But photos posted on social media suggested the killers were from the Santa Rosa de Lima gang. The messages appeared to accuse the bars’ owners of supporting the rival Jalisco cartel.

The photos showed women — it was not clear if they were bar employees or customers — heaped in pools of blood between tables. Part of one bar also appeared to have been partly burned.

TAGS
cartels Mexico murders
Popular Posts
Crossing paths with King George
Extensive damage reported at New Braunfels High School when senior prank gets out of control
San Antonio business owner will be on Shark Tank on Friday
Woman dies in crash on San Antonio's Northeast side
Former detention officer, Texas Mafia gang members indicted in Bexar County Jail drug smuggling scheme
Connect With Us Listen To Us On