11 San Antonio area men arrested in Kerr County prostitution and child sex abuse sting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20 people in a sex crime sting operation and more than half of the suspects were men from the San Antonio area.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation with the assistance of the Kerrville Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit, Texas Dept. of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division.
Officials said that 265 were identified in the operation that were actively seeking prostitutes with some attempting to meet with children and 20 were arrested when they attempted to meet the women and/or minors.
“This operation represents a big win for the safety of our community, in Kerr County and the region,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. “As evidenced through interviews and contraband seized in this operation, prostitution is part of a larger picture of criminal activity, including the drug trade and child victimization. Human smuggling, sex trafficking, and prostitution are crimes that support each other, and we’re working hard on all fronts to stop them,” said Leitha.
According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, here are the individuals arrested on Friday:
Joel Morin, Jr., 41, of San Antonio, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Morin was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
Octavio Rico Viramontes, 38, of San Antonio, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution, and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, PG1, (Methamphetamine) >4<200G. Mr. Viramontes was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $27,500 bond.
Nicholas Silva, 41, of San Antonio, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution, one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor. Mr. Silva was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $27,500 bond.
Sam Junior Son, 41, of San Antonio, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution, one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor. Mr. Son was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $27,500 bond.
Emmett Logan Brown, 41, of San Antonio, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Brown was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
Bao V Tran, 31, of San Antonio, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Tran was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
Christopher Daniel Walker, 41, of San Antonio, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Walker was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
Paz Joaquin Martinez, 44, of San Antonio, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution, and one count of Manufacture / Delivery of a Controlled Substance, PG 1 (Methamphetamine) <1g. Mr. Martinez was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Steven Ray King, 61, of Boerne, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. King was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
Matthew Ryan Carr, 38, of Fredericksburg, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Carr was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
William Franklin Gadberry, 43, of New Braunfels, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Gadberry was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
Jimmie Alcorta, Jr., 50, of Kerrville, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Alcorta was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Sheridan Lance Rippy, 66, of Kerrville, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Rippy was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Kenneth Wayne Hatcher, 58, of Kerrville, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Hatcher was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Donald Eugene Kampfhenkel, 66, of Kerrville, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution, and one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Mr. Kampfhenkel was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
Oscar Leonides Herrera, 38, of Kerrville, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Herrera was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Chad Frederick Shannon, 37, of Bryan, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Shannon was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
Christopher Scott Jony, 52, of La Vernia, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Jony was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
Christopher Daniel Berry, 37, of Stockdale, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution, one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, PG 1 (Methamphetamine) >4<200G, one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana <2oz. Mr. Berry was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $30,500 bond.
Alan Anthony Martin, 59, of Spring Branch, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Mr. Martin was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
Officials are continuing to investigate.