11-year-old child finds gun, accidentally shoots self in the head

By Christian Blood
March 3, 2023 10:49AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are trying to figure out how an 11-year-old child got their hands a gun before an accidental self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a West Side apartment Friday morning around 9 a.m. Police say the child had been playing with the gun before it went off.

The child was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known.

KSAT-TV reports the child’s parents were home at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.

