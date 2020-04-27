11 year old girl and her father shot during robbery
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people, including an 11 year old girl, are recovering after they were shot during a home invasion.
At around 2:30 A.M. Monday in the 5100 block of Little Creek Drive, two people broke into a home.
They held the people inside at gunpoint as they demanded cash and other valuables.
Shots were fired and the girl and her father were hit. They were both brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs.
Police don’t have a description of the crooks who got away with a substantial amount of cash and the man’s car.
The investigation continues.