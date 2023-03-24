KTSA KTSA Logo

11 year old San Antonio boy taken into custody after bringing a gun to school

By Don Morgan
March 24, 2023 4:30AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 11 year old student at Kallison Elementary School was taken into police custody Thursday. The boy walked into the office a school counselor to report he had brought a gun to school.

The boy then handed the unloaded weapon over to the counselor.

School officials say three other students may have seen the gun but none of them reported it.

Principal Billy Navin wrote a letter for parents to let them know about the incident and that the safety and well-being of the students is a high priority at Kallison.

No one was hurt but the 5th grader was placed under arrest and is facing further disciplinary action.

