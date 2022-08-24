113 million year old dinosaur tracks revealed as drought dries up Texas river

Photo: Dinosaur Valley State Park Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — In Nevada, drought conditions are revealing several secrets held by Lake Mead for decades. Bodies, cars, boats have all seen the light of day in recent weeks.

Here in Texas, a state where droughts are a common thing, water levels in many rivers and lakes are lower than they have been in centuries and some interesting signs of years gone by are also being exposed.

At Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, the waters of the Paluxy River had dried up enough to reveal some dinosaur footprints on the river bottom.

The tracks belonged to an Acrocanthosaurus, which as an adult would stand 15 feet tall and weigh about 7 tons.

The other set of tracks were left behind by a Sauroposeidon, which would stand nearly 60 feet tall and weigh about 44 tons.

The tracks date back 113 million years ago, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

But park visitors won’t be able to see the tracks for long. Heavy rains have fallen on the region, covering the tracks back up for future generations to rediscover.