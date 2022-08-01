      Weather Alert

Man who barricaded himself inside San Antonio car dealership in custody

Christian Blood
Aug 1, 2022 @ 2:01pm

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

A standoff between San Antonio police and a man with a gun inside a car dealership is now over.

Employees at the dealership northwest of Loop 410 were evacuated around noon after a car was pulled over and man riding as a passenger took off and ran inside the building.

Police say he found an empty room and barricaded himself inside, but they also say he had a gun.

KENS 5 is now reporting the man is in custody.

We’ll pass along more details as soon as possible here on KTSA.

 

ORIGINAL

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are responding to a barricaded person inside a car dealership on the northwest side.

Investigators say it all started with a traffic stop near Loop 410, but a 34-year-old man riding as a passenger in the car took off and ran into the service area of the dealership. The suspect found his way into a room and barricaded himself inside.

KENS 5 reports the scene was still active as of 1:15 p.m.

We will pass along more details as soon as possible on KTSA.

