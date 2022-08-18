Joseph Robles

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine will spend 35 years in prison for killing two people in a crash.

Investigators say Joseph Robles was driving with three passengers in April 2019 when he fell asleep at the wheel, ran off the road, over-corrected and rolled down the highway. Passengers Calvin Hitchcock and Nicky Delafuente were ejected from from the car and killed. A third passenger was injured, but survived.

Police say everyone in the car had been using meth.

“These two defendants accepted responsibility for their crimes by pleading guilty. What we have seen this week is the dangerous outcome of people who abuse dangerous drugs like methamphetamine. These people made terrible choices on those nights and it cost some their lives. I am proud of the work our teams have done to bring justice in these cases,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Because Robles was a habitual offender, he faced at least 25 years in prison. The plea agreement resulted in Robles receiving two 35-year sentences to run concurrently.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigated the murder case. The San Antonio Police Department investigated the intoxication manslaughter cases.