12 arrested, charged with child exploitation

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of 12 men now accused of trying to meet children for sex.

The arrests were made during an undercover investigation that happened during the holiday season. SAPD’s Human Exploitation Unit utilized female officers to make the arrests.

The age of the suspects ranges from 29 to 56 years old.

According to a post to Facebook (below), the investigation continues and 15 additional suspects could be charged.