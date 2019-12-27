      Weather Alert

12 killed, dozens hurt after plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Associated Press
Dec 27, 2019 @ 9:00am
Rescuers assist on the site of a plane which crashed near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov)

ALMATY, Kazakhstan (AP) – Kazakhstan’s president has ordered an inspection of all airlines in the country after a plane carrying 98 people crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday.

At least 12 people were killed, while 54 were hospitalized with injuries. Authorities earlier put the death toll at 15 then revised it without explaining why.

The aircraft hit a concrete wall and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport.

It was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana. One survivor said the plane started shaking less than two minutes after takeoff.

