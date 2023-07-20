12 migrants found huddled in stolen big rig in Southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A total of 12 migrants from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala were found in a stolen tractor-trailer on IH-35 near Fischer Road Wednesday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery of the migrants happened after a short police chase that started after a Von Ormy police officer ran the plates on the big rig, which came back stolen.

After the semi-truck pulled over, BCSO discovered the driver had a gun about the same time the migrants were found huddled together in the back.

It is unclear what charges the driver is facing, but they were being detained as of late Wednesday night.

The group of migrants included two women and 10 men, each being checked out by medics as a precaution.

The San Antonio Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.