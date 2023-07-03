KTSA KTSA Logo

12 suspected illegal immigrants, truck driver arrested after police chase

By Christian Blood
July 3, 2023 2:35PM CDT
Texas Department of Public Safety – Suspected human smuggler crash in LaSalle County.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is releasing video footage of a high-speed chase that is leaving a truck driver and 12 migrants in police custody.

Footage of the chase now posted on Twitter (below) shows a DPS Trooper pursuing a big-rig on I-35 in La Salle County.

At one point, the big-rig left the road before coming to a stop surrounded by dust.

DPS Troopers immediately surrounded the rig as numerous suspects began pouring out of it.

Investigators say 12 suspected illegal immigrants were apprehended at the scene. The driver, Eduardo Aradas of Florida, was also arrested while telling Troopers the truck was headed to San Antonio.

