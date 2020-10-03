12 Texas Mexican Mafia members arrested in San Antonio drug raids
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Twelve reputed members and associates of the Texas Mexican Mafia have been arrested in drug raids in San Antonio.
A federal grand jury this week returned an 8-count indictment against all 12 defendants as part of a joint effort by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies called Operation Last Dance.
Ten were arrested Friday and two were already in custody. The federal drug charges are in connection with a methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine trafficking operation in the San Antonio area.
During the arrests on Friday, authorities seized a total of 15 firearms, approximately 20 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, quantities of cocaine and an undetermined amount of cash. That’s in addition to prior seizures of methamphetamine, heroin and 18 firearms.
The defendants are behind bars awaiting detention hearings, which are scheduled to begin next week.
“The arrests made as part of Operation Last Dance in San Antonio and the surrounding areas conclude a comprehensive investigation by DEA and our law enforcement partners into the criminal activities of violent
local street gangs to include members of the Mexican Mafia, Texas Syndicate, and their criminal associates,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Steven S. Whipple, Houston Field Division. “This investigation reflects DEA’s commitment to make sure communities across Texas are safe and prevent gang members involved in drug distribution and other violent criminal activity from establishing a foothold in our neighborhoods.”
This indictment resulted from a Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) investigation conducted by San Antonio TAG member agencies including the DEA, FBI, San Antonio Police Department’s Gang Unit, Bexar County
Sheriff’s Department, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Office of Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
The TAG Center in San Antonio provides a one-stop information sharing environment for federal, state and local law enforcement to combat and target gang violence in and around San Antonio.
The defendants and charges they face are listed below:
Donald Trevino (aka “Fluffy”, “D”, “Uno”, “Gordo”) 32 San Antonio 25 years to life imprisonment
Rodolfo Villalobos (aka “Fluffy”, “Chubs”, “Oro”) 38 San Antonio 15 years to life imprisonment
David Botello (aka “Torito”, “Bully”, “Bullyman”) 50 San Antonio 15 years to life imprisonment
David Cortez Jr. (aka “Tazmanian”, “Taz”) 29 San Antonio 10 years to life imprisonment
Moses Chavez (aka “Moe”, “Mighty Mouse”) 40 San Antonio 10 years to life imprisonment
**Nicholas Neaves (aka “Snoopster”, “Snoop”) 25 San Antonio 10 years to life imprisonment
Richard Agueros, III (aka “Herc”) 36 San Antonio 10 years to life imprisonment
Robert Arzola Jr. 41 San Antonio 10 years to life imprisonment
**Luz Del Carmen Velarde-Campos (aka “Prima”) 33 San Antonio 10 years to life imprisonment
Aaron Muniz (aka “Primo”) 36 San Antonio 10 years to life imprisonment
Isabel Hernandez-Garcia 35 San Antonio 10 years to life imprisonment
Joseph Lloyd Vonallman (aka “Jv”) 36 San Antonio up to 20 years imprisonment