12-year-old boy arrested for murder of Uvalde boxer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 12-year-old boy is charged with the murder of a 24-year-old boxer in Uvalde.

Police say the girlfriend of boxer John Duane VanMeter called 911 Wednesday night to report that someone broke into their home. When officers arrived, they found VanMeter with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody Thursday and charged with capital murder. He’s being detained at a juvenile detention center.

According to Associated Press, VanMeter’s trainer, David Hernandez, who runs Tree City Boxing Club in Uvalde, described VanMeter as a man with a “heart of gold and an amazing spirit.”

Funeral services for VanMeter, known as “The California Kid,” are pending at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde.