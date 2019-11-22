12-year-old boy finds parents shot to death
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – “A horrific tragedy.” That’s how the President and CEO of Family Violence Prevention Services describes the murder-suicide discovered by the couple’s 12-year-old son.
The boy and three siblings were in a car while their mother went inside their South Side home to retrieve some items. When she failed to return to the car, the 12-year-old went inside and found his parents shot to death.
“These children have seen a lot, I can assure you,” said Marta Pelaez with Family Violence Prevention Services. “Domestic violence is not putting a gun to someone’s head. That’s the end of the cycle. That’s how domestic violence ends.”
Thirty-three-year-old Aidee Rueda and her children had spent Wednesday night elsewhere after an argument. Thursday morning, Rueda’s coworker drove them to the family’s residence at Garden Valley Mobile Homes on South Zarzamora. Rueda went inside where police believe her husband killed her before turning the gun on himself.
Pelaez says the abuser tries to control his victim’s every move.
“He is isolating her. He is controlling her and now she wants to leave? That’s an affront to his low self-esteem and he can’t handle that,” said Pelaez.
She’s urging anyone who’s in a controlling relationship to get help before it’s too late. You can call Family Violence Prevention Services at 210-733-8810.
San Antonio police will escort you if you need to enter the home to retrieve some items.