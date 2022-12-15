12 year old boy in critical condition after 13 year old sister stabs him

Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 12 year old boy in the hospital and his 13 year old sister faces assault charges for stabbing him.

San Antonio police got a call from the 7100 block of Woodlake Parkway at around 7:40 P.M. Wednesday where the siblings had reportedly been in an argument.

At some point the sister grabbed several knives and stabbed her brother one time in the chest.

The boy was brought to the hospital where he is in critical condition. The girl was brought in to police headquarters. She is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.

Police are still investigating.