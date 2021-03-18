      Weather Alert

13-yr-old driver leads Bexar County deputies on chase that ends in crash

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 18, 2021 @ 9:03am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 13-year-old driver is in custody after leading deputies on a chase that ended in a crash.

The incident began just before 9 Wednesday night in South Bexar County when a deputy saw a motorist driving recklessly on Highway 16.  He started chasing the vehicle, but stopped the pursuit for an unknown reason.

The deputy resumed the pursuit when  the 13-year-old driver started going the wrong way on Highway 16. The chase ended when the teen crashed into another vehicle.

The teen is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest.

 

