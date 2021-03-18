13-yr-old driver leads Bexar County deputies on chase that ends in crash
Bexar County Sheriff patrol car/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 13-year-old driver is in custody after leading deputies on a chase that ended in a crash.
The incident began just before 9 Wednesday night in South Bexar County when a deputy saw a motorist driving recklessly on Highway 16. He started chasing the vehicle, but stopped the pursuit for an unknown reason.
The deputy resumed the pursuit when the 13-year-old driver started going the wrong way on Highway 16. The chase ended when the teen crashed into another vehicle.
The teen is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest.