1,307 COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, doctor says we may be ‘past our peak’
Drive-thru COVID-19 test site, Walmart/Photo-courtesy of Walmart
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar County has risen to 1,307. That’s up 32 from Monday.
Five-hundred-seventy-four have recovered and there were no new deaths reported Tuesday, which leaves that number at 44. Fifty-six patients are hospitalized and 16 are on ventilators.
Dr. Barbara Taylor, head of the city’s Health Transition Team, said we may be past the coronavirus peak.
“Many of the models seem to imply that we’re past our peak,” said Taylor. “Looking at the epi curve also on the Metro Health website, it looks like our numbers of cases have been maybe decreasing over the last little bit, although we still have some issues with the jail and some other issues.”
Taylor says it looks like the local community is headed in the right direction, but we’re far from done with the coronavirus.
“I don’t think you’re going to get a health professional to say,’Yeah, we’re done.’ This is not a race, it’s a marathon,” said Taylor.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg urged people to continue social distancing practices and wearing masks in public.
“Past your peak doesn’t mean the virus is gone from our community,” said Nirenberg. “It just means that we’re moving in the right direction.”
He said the models show that social distancing measures play a big role in keeping the virus from spreading.
“What we don’t know is if you take your foot off the gas, what happens? That’s why we have to be very mindful of the data, the hospitalizations and so forth,” said Nirenberg.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff reported Tuesday evening that two more inmates at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 64. Five are in the hospital and 23 have recovered. Wolff said they’re finally getting enough surgical masks to allow inmates to change them on a daily basis.