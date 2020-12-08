14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
FORT HOOD, TX - JUNE 03: Media outlets gather outside the Bernie Beck gate at Fort Hood on June 3, 2016 in Fort Hood, Texas. The media were hoping for more information on drowning casualties and missing soldiers during training at the army base that occurred June 2. (Photo by Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Army leaders are firing or suspending 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordering policy changes to address chronic leadership failures at the base that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence including murder, sexual assaults and harassment. Two general officers are among those being removed from their jobs, as top Army leaders announce the findings of an independent panel’s investigation into problems at the base. The actions taken by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy come in the aftermath of a year that saw 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents, including the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.