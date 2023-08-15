14-year-old claims man tried to video record her and another person while they were in a clothing store changing room

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for a man accused of video recording a 14 year-old girl while she was in a clothing store dressing room.

KENS 5 is reporting that the girl’s family called the cops Friday, August 11 from Forever 21 at La Cantera.

They say they were doing some back to school shopping and while the girl was reportedly getting ready to try on some clothes in the dressing room, she looked down to see a cellphone propped up on a pair of jeans that were on the floor.

The girl says she grabbed her phone and began taking pictures of the phone on the floor..

According to the teen, whoever was recording her slid the jeans and the phone to the changing room on the other side of the one he was in, where another young girl was standing.

The first girl noticed the phone was recording and alerted the second girl.

Then she told a store employee who demanded the man come out of the dressing room.

The girl says she managed to take pictures of the man she claims was recording her as he ran from the store.

Adam Cortez, the family’s attorney, tells KENS 5 that he is confident police know who the man is and will make an arrest soon.

San Antonio Police say they are looking for the man but have not officially released the photos of him or his name.