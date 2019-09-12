15 year old from San Antonio charged with murdering a relative
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting on the north side leaves one woman dead and a 15 year old has been charged with murder.
San Antonio Police were called to the 500 block of General Kruger Boulevard just after 10 P.M Wednesday.
The teenager called 9-1-1 and reported that he shot a woman.
Officers arrived to find the boy outside the home and the body of 50 year old Melissa Alvarado in a hallway with a gunshot wound to her head.
Alvarado was related to the teenager who was arrested without incident and brought to the Bexar County Jail. He was booked on a murder charge.
Police are talking to other people who were in the home at the time as they try to figure out why the teenager opened fire.
